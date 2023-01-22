 College teachers up in arms as promotion issue not addressed : The Tribune India

College teachers up in arms as promotion issue not addressed

Announce series of protest to mount pressure on govt for resolving their problems

College teachers up in arms as promotion issue not addressed

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 21

Teachers in government colleges are up in arms against the state government for allegedly not paying any heed towards their long-standing issues of pending cases pertaining to promotion, new pay-scale, pay-protection, childcare leaves (CCLs) and others.

Discontented by the ‘lethargic’ attitude towards their demands, the All Haryana Government College Teachers Association, an elected body of the college teachers, has announced a series of protest against the government to mount pressure on it for resolving the issues.

“On January 27, the college teachers across the state will raise a voice against the authorities by writing letters/postcards to the Department of Higher Education (DHE). We will wear black dresses and write slogans against the indifferent attitude of the government on various social media platforms on January 28 while teachers will stage a dharna on their college premises across the state on January 30 and send demand letters and photos of dharna to the DHE via e-mail,” said Dr Ravi Shankar, spokesman of the association.

Dr Amit Chaudhary, president of the association, said, “Promotion of a number of college teachers across the state has been due for the past two years but the authorities are not paying any heed towards it despite the issue being raised several times. Moreover, the authorities have stopped giving increments to the MPhil/PhD degree holders at the time of appointments. It has also been decided to re-employ superannuated teachers/principals. We are demanding withdrawal of both decisions as these are not in the interest of teachers.”

Chaudhary said they were also demanding removal of anomalies in the revised pay scales and other service conditions notified by the state government on November 11 last year as per the UGC regulations.

Dr Pratibha Chauhan, secretary of the association, claimed all kinds of routine matters were lying pending at the headquarters forcing them to raise a banner of protest to highlight the plight of teachers.

