Colleges directed to adopt five villages, slums in urban areas

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 26

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has directed principals of all government colleges having NSS units across the state to adopt five nearby villages and one or two slums in urban areas under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) that aimed at connecting higher educational institutes with the villages to uplift their social and economical condition.

“As per the directives, the NSS units will conduct at least one social activity in a village/ slum every month and upload the activity on the official online portal of the state NSS cell, besides sending the report in this respect to the state NSS officer to keep him/her updated about the progress,” said sources.

The sources said the vision of the UBA was to enable higher educational institutions to work with the rural people and identify the challenges they faced and come up with solutions for their sustainable growth so that transformational change could be brought about in the rural development process. Some universities and colleges in the state were already carrying out such activities.

“Sustainable agriculture, water resource management, artisans, industries and livelihood, basic amenities (infrastructure and services) and rural energy system are the subjects, which are covered under the UBA,” said an official of the Education Department, adding that the UBA is one of the major programmes of the Ministry of Human Resources Development designed to enrich rural areas in terms of education, capability, health, prosperity and self-reliance.

The sources said the principals were finding themselves in a tight spot to execute the directives with immediate effect as the communiqué for the adoption of villages/ slums had come at a time when the semester examinations were underway and teachers and students both were busy in it.

Confirming the directives, Dinesh Shaharan, Principal, Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, said they would soon select five nearby villages and a slum area in the city to conduct activities under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan as per the direction issued by the state authorities.

Meanwhile, Dr Ranbir Gulia, former coordinator (NSS) and retired Professor, MDU, decried the directives stating that on one hand, the government had withdrawn the NSS weightage in the admissions while on the other hand, it was putting extra burden on the NSS volunteers by asking the colleges to adopt five villages and slums in the urban areas.