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Home / Haryana / Colleges join hands for World Water Day

Colleges join hands for World Water Day

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:22 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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The Society of Environment Management and Bio Research marks World Water Day in Jagadhri.
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The Society of Environment Management and Bio-Research (SEMBR), in collaboration with NCP College of Polytechnic, Jagadhri, celebrated World Water Day at the polytechnic campus.

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The event witnessed participation from a large number of students representing various colleges across the district.

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The programme was attended by Principal Dr Sachin Gupta, along with the society’s Patron Dr KR Bhardwaj; President Dr Ashok Kakkad; Vice President JS Sodhi; General Secretary Ajay Dhiman; Prof Sanjeev Gandhi; and Dr Amarjit Singh.

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They welcomed the chief guest, Conservator of Forest Dr Vijay Laxmi.

On the occasion, an intra-college poster-making competition was organised, in which over 50 participants showcased their creativity and awareness with enthusiasm.

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Gagandeep, a BA first-year student of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, secured the first prize. Dhurya Chauhan of Government College, Chhachhrauli, was awarded second prize, while Anjali of Government College, Radaur, finished third.

The event also recognised and honoured distinguished personalities from diverse fields for their excellence and contributions.

In this regard, Govind Singh Bhatia, Dr Varsha Nigam, Dr Sohan Lal, Dr Inam Mohammad and senior journalist Rajeev Ranjan Roy were conferred with the Award of Excellence.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks proposed by SEMBR Patron Dr KR Bhardwaj.

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