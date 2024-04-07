Colony guard booked under POCSO Act

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 6

A security guard at a residential society has been charged under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 323, 34, and 506 of the IPC for allegedly making an objectionable remark to a nine-year-old girl.

The incident occurred when the victim visited the society clubhouse for swimming on Wednesday evening. Upon learning of the incident, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The residents of the society, situated in Greater Faridabad, organised a protest march on Thursday to urge authorities to take strict action against the accused. They argue that this incident has highlighted the vulnerabilities in the safety of girls in the area. The guard is employed by a company contracted by the builder for society security. They demanded a thorough background checks for all security personnel deployed in the society.

According to a police official, the case is under investigation following its registration.

