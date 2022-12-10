Come April, shell out 5 pc more for water in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 9

The price of bulk drinking water supplied by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) is set to increase by five per cent from April 1 next year.

The FMDA has been charging Rs 10 per kilolitres per day (KLD) from the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF). According to sources, the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of

the FMDA.

Claiming that the increase would be marginal and not impact consumers much, an official said the rate would be applicable on supply made to the MCF, which in turn supplies water to end users. The new rate of Rs 10.50 KLD per day would be applicable from April 1, 2023. The current rate of Rs 10 KLD per day was being levied on the basis of a notification issued in 2018-19.

The FMDA was handed over operations and maintenance of all ranney wells, one of the major source of water, operational in the Yamuna river-bed in the district. Around 1,600 tubewells operated by the MCF in various parts of the city were supplying 80 to 100 million litres per day (MLD) of water, thus ensuring availability of 350 MLD. However, the demand has been around 450 MLD

of water.

“The FMDA rate is too much. Consumers are charged between Rs 2.80 and Rs 4.50 per KLD of water and is unchanged for the past 10 years,” said an official on condition of anonymity, adding that the MCF has been unable to clear a bill to the tune of Rs 35 crore. The FMDA has been supplying around 230 MLD of water from as many as 22 ranney wells, which is around 69.7 per cent of the total availability.

Neha Sharma, spokesperson, FMDA, said 12 new ranney wells were under construction, which would increase supply to 450 MLD of water next year.