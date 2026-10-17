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Home / Haryana / Come January, Panipat elevated expressway to become toll-free

Come January, Panipat elevated expressway to become toll-free

NHAI to take over 10-km corridor after concession period ends

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The 10-km elevated corridor on NH-44 was developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer model.
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Thousands of Panipat residents and commuters on National Highway-44 are likely to get relief from the elevated expressway toll plaza in January 2027, when the concession period of the project is scheduled to end.

The closure would fulfil a long-pending demand of city residents, particularly those living in colonies such as Sector 18, Eldeco and TDI, who have been seeking relief from toll payments.

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The 10-km elevated corridor on NH-44, formerly NH-1, was developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model by L&T Panipat Elevated Corridor Limited. Construction was completed in 2008, and the six-lane highway was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in July that year.

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The concession period ended in January 2026. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) granted the concessionaire an extension of about a year after it sought additional time, citing losses in toll collections during the Covid pandemic and the farmers’ agitation.

The extended period is expected to end in January 2027, following which the concessionaire will hand over the project, including the toll plaza, to the NHAI.

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Akriti Gupta, Project Director, NHAI, Ambala, confirmed that the BOT period had been extended and would end in January 2027. She said the concessionaire would hand over the project to the authority thereafter.

Sources said the concessionaire had begun patchwork and maintenance of the elevated corridor ahead of the proposed handover.

Panipat surrounded by four toll plazas

Known as the Textile City, Panipat has four toll plazas within a radius of around 30 km on three national highways, adding to the travel costs of residents and commuters.

Those travelling to Karnal, around 32 km away, have to pay toll at the elevated plaza and Gharaunda on NH-44. Commuters heading to Israna have to cross the Dahar toll plaza on NH-71A.

Similarly, those travelling towards Kairana, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and other destinations in Uttar Pradesh have to pay toll near Tamshabad village on NH-709AD.

The proposed closure of the elevated toll plaza is expected to ease the burden on local residents and regular highway users.

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