Commercial space project to come up at old MC office site in Karnal

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned a commercial space project at the site of its old office building near Committee Chowk, with an estimated cost of around Rs 40 crore.

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The project is proposed to be developed under the Urban Challenge Fund and aims to develop this site as a major commercial hub in the heart of the city.

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As per the proposed plan, the project will have a basement parking facility along with a stilt parking area on the ground floor, commercial shops, showrooms, a food court and multiplexes.

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The Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, is in the process of finalising a consultant for the project, following which a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared. Of the total project cost, 50 per cent will be funded by the state and Union governments, with each contributing 25 per cent, while the remaining 50 per cent will be borne by the KMC, said Mahipal, Principal Consultant, Engineering Wing, KMC.

As per the proposed plan, the basement will have parking for around 250 two-wheelers, while the stilt parking area on the ground floor will accommodate around 50 cars and 50 two-wheelers, he said.

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The first floor of the proposed complex will have 50 commercial shops, while the second, third and fourth floors will accommodate 36 showrooms. The fifth floor is proposed to have seven food-court units, while the sixth floor will feature two multiplexes, he said.

KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma said the project would transform the old municipal office site into a multi-level commercial destination.

“After the finalisation of the DPR, the further process will be initiated. It will become a major commercial destination in the city in the coming days,” said Sharma.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the project would address the major parking problem at Committee Chowk. “After the construction of this project, there will be sufficient parking space for vehicles and people will not face parking-related issues,” said the Mayor.

The old KMC office had earlier been located at Committee Chowk, a congested part of the city where traffic congestion was a common scene, causing inconvenience to residents visiting the municipal office.

Subsequently, the office was temporarily shifted to the Mahila Ashram building near DAV College and was later moved to its new building in Sector 12, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore. The decision to shift the KMC office was taken in view of the congestion around the old site and the inconvenience faced by residents, said Mayor Gupta.