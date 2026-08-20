DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Commercial space project to come up at old MC office site in Karnal

Commercial space project to come up at old MC office site in Karnal

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The project is proposed to be developed under the Urban Challenge Fund.
Advertisement

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned a commercial space project at the site of its old office building near Committee Chowk, with an estimated cost of around Rs 40 crore.

Advertisement

The project is proposed to be developed under the Urban Challenge Fund and aims to develop this site as a major commercial hub in the heart of the city.

Advertisement

As per the proposed plan, the project will have a basement parking facility along with a stilt parking area on the ground floor, commercial shops, showrooms, a food court and multiplexes.

Advertisement

The Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, is in the process of finalising a consultant for the project, following which a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared. Of the total project cost, 50 per cent will be funded by the state and Union governments, with each contributing 25 per cent, while the remaining 50 per cent will be borne by the KMC, said Mahipal, Principal Consultant, Engineering Wing, KMC.

As per the proposed plan, the basement will have parking for around 250 two-wheelers, while the stilt parking area on the ground floor will accommodate around 50 cars and 50 two-wheelers, he said.

Advertisement

The first floor of the proposed complex will have 50 commercial shops, while the second, third and fourth floors will accommodate 36 showrooms. The fifth floor is proposed to have seven food-court units, while the sixth floor will feature two multiplexes, he said.

KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma said the project would transform the old municipal office site into a multi-level commercial destination.

“After the finalisation of the DPR, the further process will be initiated. It will become a major commercial destination in the city in the coming days,” said Sharma.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the project would address the major parking problem at Committee Chowk. “After the construction of this project, there will be sufficient parking space for vehicles and people will not face parking-related issues,” said the Mayor.

The old KMC office had earlier been located at Committee Chowk, a congested part of the city where traffic congestion was a common scene, causing inconvenience to residents visiting the municipal office.

Subsequently, the office was temporarily shifted to the Mahila Ashram building near DAV College and was later moved to its new building in Sector 12, which was constructed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore. The decision to shift the KMC office was taken in view of the congestion around the old site and the inconvenience faced by residents, said Mayor Gupta.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts