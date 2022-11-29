Commerical use of tractor-trailers

THE illegal use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes has been on the rise in Faridabad. This has led to an increased risk of accidents as the trailer drivers do not follow traffic norms or fear getting challaned or penalised. The traffic police must conduct drives to keep a check on the menace and avoid any untoward incident. —Ajay bahl, Faridabad
Poor infrastructure in sports complex
THE swimming pool in Eklavya Stadium is in a very bad state. All buildings and pools are broken, and look like old abandoned constructions. Broken window glasses and tiles can be seen scattered everywhere. The authorities concerned must take a prompt action to maintain the complex make it functional. —Vinod Kumar, Jind
Community centre in bad state
THE community hall in Sector 9, which is under the aegis of HSVP, has not been properly maintained. Heaps of soil, excessive wild growth and defunct equipment present an unpleasant picture of the hall. Besides, it is unclean and doors and windows are broken. If the building is not maintained properly, it might soon collapse. Commercial use can save it from deterioration. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’