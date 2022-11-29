Commerical use of tractor-trailers

THE illegal use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes has been on the rise in Faridabad. This has led to an increased risk of accidents as the trailer drivers do not follow traffic norms or fear getting challaned or penalised. The traffic police must conduct drives to keep a check on the menace and avoid any untoward incident. —Ajay bahl, Faridabad

Poor infrastructure in sports complex

THE swimming pool in Eklavya Stadium is in a very bad state. All buildings and pools are broken, and look like old abandoned constructions. Broken window glasses and tiles can be seen scattered everywhere. The authorities concerned must take a prompt action to maintain the complex make it functional. —Vinod Kumar, Jind

Community centre in bad state

THE community hall in Sector 9, which is under the aegis of HSVP, has not been properly maintained. Heaps of soil, excessive wild growth and defunct equipment present an unpleasant picture of the hall. Besides, it is unclean and doors and windows are broken. If the building is not maintained properly, it might soon collapse. Commercial use can save it from deterioration. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala

