Commission chairman interacts with aspirants at exam centres

The Combined Eligibility Test (CET) was concluded peacefully in Panipat and Sonepat districts in two shifts on Saturday. In Panipat, the exam was conducted at 29 centres, while 58 centres were set up in Sonepat. Tight security arrangements were witnessed at all exam centres as candidates were allowed to enter only after proper frisking.

Himmat Singh, Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), visited several exam centres and the strongroom at Zila Parishad Hall and interacted with the aspirants.

The chairman, along with HSSC member Kapil, Commissioner of Police Mamta Singh and Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration. He also visited exam centres and took feedback from the candidates regarding the arrangements and free transportation provided by Haryana Roadways. “The candidates praised the arrangements made by the government for the examination,” the chairman said.

The HSSC had established exam centres in Jind, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts, which were earlier considered sensitive areas, Himmat Singh claimed.

In Sonepat district, 91.33 per cent of aspirants appeared in first shift, while 91.28 per cent aspirants took the exam in second shift. As many as 13,321 aspirants out 14,586 appeared in the morning shift, 13,314 students of the total 14,586 aspirants appeared in the second shift.

In Panipat, 5,709 candidates out of total 7,292 appeared in the morning shift. In the evening shift, 5,427 candidates out of a total 7,086 appeared in the examination. The district administration had made special arrangements for 649 specially abled candidates and appointed gram sachivs and patwaris to support them.