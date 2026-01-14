Commission flags 'mediocrity', says Group C, B staff poorly qualified

Flagging ‘mediocrity, poorly qualified and poorly trained staff’ in the state government resulting in inefficiency and public dissatisfaction, the Rationalisation Commission of Haryana has recommended revamp of the administrative structure, including filling up of 50% posts of assistants through direct recruitment on the Central Government pattern.

In its report to the government, the commission, headed by retired bureaucrat Rajan Gupta, pointed out "incoherent and non-viable structure of several departments, which is the reason why the general public remains dissatisfied with the functioning of the departments.”

“On the pattern of the Government of India, at least 50% posts of assistants should be filled up by direct recruitment through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission”, said the commission, outlining the blueprint for better administrative efficiency.

The report asserted that the average quality and qualifications of employees, especially Groups C and B, needed major upgrade as they were the “backbone of the system”.

Talking about the sorry state of affairs, the commission highlighted that “much of inefficiency in government and resultant dissatisfaction of public with the government process resulted from the lack of adequate administrative capacity in the departments. The most important reason for public dissatisfaction is the poorly qualified and poorly trained manpower which manages most of the Group B services and significant portion of the Group C service,” the report said.

“In the commission’s opinion, 10+2 is a very low qualification for the posts of clerks, especially in the light of the fact that practically there is no provision of direct recruitment in the Group B posts, which are filled up by way of promotion from the Group C posts of clerks,” the commission said.

“The persons possessing 10+2 qualification are at a loss even to comprehend fresh paper under consideration (PUCs) placed before them. Such persons perpetuate the culture of mediocrity even to the higher level of Group B services after promotion, including superintendents, under secretaries and equivalent levels,” the report highlighted.

Constituted on March 28, 2023, under Rajan Gupta, a former IAS officer, the commission was mandated to make recommendations for the restructuring of various government departments, review sanctioned posts, study organisational structure at the headquarters and field levels and recommend introduction of modern management systems for improving their efficiency.

The commission undertook rationalisation exercise in respect of almost all departments, completing the process for 20 departments while the process for 23 other departments is in progress.

1/3rd Group B, C staff under 10+2

At the state Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, over 34% Group B and C staff is matriculate or 10+2. These included 170 of 508 assistants, nine of 21 deputy superintendents, 25 of 84 superintendents and 16 of 36 under secretaries.

Clerks should be graduates

• Average quality, qualification of Group C & B needs major upgrade

• Most important reason for public dissatisfaction is poorly qualified and poorly trained staff

• The qualification for the posts of clerks should be graduation

• In over two years, the commission has completed rationalisation process of 20 departments; in progress for 23 others