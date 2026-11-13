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Home / Haryana / Commission member asks Rohtak university to protect SC rights

Commission member asks Rohtak university to protect SC rights

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Dr Partha Biswas holds a meeting with MDU officials in Rohtak on Thursday.
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Dr Partha Biswas, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, has directed the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) administration to ensure the protection of the Constitutional rights of Scheduled Caste faculty members, non-teaching employees and students and to take appropriate measures for their welfare and well-being.

He issued the directions during his visit to the university on Thursday. During the visit, he interacted with university officials, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students to review the welfare measures being undertaken for Scheduled Caste (SC) faculty members, employees and students, as well as the steps taken to safeguard their constitutional rights.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia welcomed Dr Biswas with a bouquet and apprised him of the university’s administrative framework, achievements and progress. He also presented a booklet containing information about various initiatives and measures undertaken by MDU for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community. Prof Punia reaffirmed the university’s commitment to the welfare and overall development of SC faculty members, employees and students.

Dean Academic Affairs Dr Randeep Rana, Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal, Director IQAC Prof Narasimhan, SC/ST Cell Coordinator Prof Pratima Ranga, and Director Public Relations Sunit Mukherjee briefed Dr Biswas on the various policies, programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the university for the Scheduled Caste community.

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Dr Biswas also interacted with SC faculty members, non-teaching employees and students to obtain their feedback on the facilities and welfare initiatives available to them. His Secretary Naveen Rohilla accompanied him during the visit.

He also visited the university’s girls’ hostel to review the facilities and arrangements. He, along with his wife Madhumita Biswas, interacted with the resident students and enquired about their experiences and concerns.

During the visit, Dr Biswas issued directions to the university administration to ensure the protection of the Constitutional rights of Scheduled Caste faculty members, non-teaching employees and students and to take appropriate measures for their welfare and well-being.

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