Commission not paid, arhtiyas protest in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 1

The purchase of mustard in Haryana commenced on March 26. However, commission on crop procurement has not been provided to the arhtiyas in the mandis.

In response, the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arthiyas Association has called for a symbolic two hour strike across the state for five days.

Arhtiyas in the Sirsa grain market staged a two-hour protest outside the market committee office against the government.

They alleged that the government aims to abolish mandis like in other states, a situation they vehemently oppose. Their primary demands include that all crops such as cotton, mustard, sunflower, maize and others be procured by the government through arhtiyas at MSP (minimum support price).

Manohar Mehta, head of Sirsa Arthiya Association, stated that they are on a five-day symbolic strike over their demand for fair commission rates. If the government does not heed to their demands, they would escalate the strike into continuous protests against the government.

Virendra Mehta, secretary of the Market Committee, said, “Arrangements have been made at all centres for wheat procurement. Farmers will not face any inconvenience in the mandis. Mustard procurement is ongoing.”

