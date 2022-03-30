Commissioner conducts surprise inspection at several offices in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 29

Renu S Phulia, Commissioner of Ambala division, made a surprise inspection at several offices in Yamunanagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

She inspected several offices located on the district secretariat premises in Jagadhri including SDM office, District Treasury office, Tehsil office and Atyodaya Saral Kendra.

During the inspection, she gave necessary instructions to officers and officials of the departments concerned.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Partha Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranjit Kaur, Jagadhri SDM Sushil Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar, District Treasury Officer Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Jagadhri Tehsildar Krishna Kumar and DIO Arvindjot Singh Walia were present.

Later, she also held a meeting with the officers of the Zila Sainik Board and the Education Department in DC’s office and instructed them to take necessary steps to improve education as well as implement the schemes for the welfare of soldiers. This morning, Deputy Commissioner, Parth Gupta conducted an annual inspection at the office of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and police station in the Radaur subdivision of Yamunanagar district. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

3
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

4
Amritsar

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

5
Trending

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu, former Congress MLAs join protest at Behbal Kalan

7
Patiala

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

8
Trending

IPL: Not the mystery girl, it was Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s smile that captured the audience, pictures go viral

9
Trending

Old video of Chris Rock mocking Will Smith's wife Jada with 'Rihanna's panties' reference resurfaces

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia promises to scale down operations near Kyiv and north Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...

Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals

Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals

Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases, ready for ‘...

War impact: At ~2,300/quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300/quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Delhi cops nab 3 for Middukhera murder

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

No business transacted in Chandigarh MC House, high drama

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Man alleges son being implicated in theft case

Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students