Commissioner conducts surprise inspection at several offices in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 29

Renu S Phulia, Commissioner of Ambala division, made a surprise inspection at several offices in Yamunanagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

She inspected several offices located on the district secretariat premises in Jagadhri including SDM office, District Treasury office, Tehsil office and Atyodaya Saral Kendra.

During the inspection, she gave necessary instructions to officers and officials of the departments concerned.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Partha Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranjit Kaur, Jagadhri SDM Sushil Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar, District Treasury Officer Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Jagadhri Tehsildar Krishna Kumar and DIO Arvindjot Singh Walia were present.

Later, she also held a meeting with the officers of the Zila Sainik Board and the Education Department in DC’s office and instructed them to take necessary steps to improve education as well as implement the schemes for the welfare of soldiers. This morning, Deputy Commissioner, Parth Gupta conducted an annual inspection at the office of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and police station in the Radaur subdivision of Yamunanagar district. —