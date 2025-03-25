Commissioner tells engineering wing to clean all drains before monsoon in Karnal

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma directed the engineering wing for the cleaning of all major drains, including Karna Canal, earlier known as Mughal Canal, Drain Number 1 and other medium and small drains in the city. She also directed officials to ensure timely repairs of stormwater disposal pumps installed at various locations.

In a letter to all engineers of the engineering wing, Dr Sharma emphasised that every year, desilting and cleaning of these drains were carried out before the monsoon to prevent waterlogging in the city. She instructed executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers, and technical experts to prepare detailed estimates for the cleaning, desilting and repair works of drains and disposal pumps in their respective areas. A deadline of one week has been set for the submission of these estimates to ensure timely administrative approvals and the invitation of tenders.

The Municipal Commissioner stressed that all cleaning operations must begin well in advance to avoid waterlogging and inconvenience to residents during the monsoon. She also directed officials to strictly comply with the orders to ensure a smooth drainage system in the city.