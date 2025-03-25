DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Commissioner tells engineering wing to clean all drains before monsoon in Karnal

Commissioner tells engineering wing to clean all drains before monsoon in Karnal

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma directed the engineering wing for the cleaning of all major drains, including Karna Canal, earlier known as Mughal Canal, Drain Number 1 and other medium and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:54 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An excavator deployed for cleaning a drain in Karnal. File photo
Advertisement

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma directed the engineering wing for the cleaning of all major drains, including Karna Canal, earlier known as Mughal Canal, Drain Number 1 and other medium and small drains in the city. She also directed officials to ensure timely repairs of stormwater disposal pumps installed at various locations.

In a letter to all engineers of the engineering wing, Dr Sharma emphasised that every year, desilting and cleaning of these drains were carried out before the monsoon to prevent waterlogging in the city. She instructed executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers, and technical experts to prepare detailed estimates for the cleaning, desilting and repair works of drains and disposal pumps in their respective areas. A deadline of one week has been set for the submission of these estimates to ensure timely administrative approvals and the invitation of tenders.

The Municipal Commissioner stressed that all cleaning operations must begin well in advance to avoid waterlogging and inconvenience to residents during the monsoon. She also directed officials to strictly comply with the orders to ensure a smooth drainage system in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper