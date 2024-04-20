Committed to fair elections: Haryana CEO

Chandigarh, April 19
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said the administration of all districts and Chief Electoral Office of state are fully committed to conducting the General Election in the state in a transparent and fair manner.
In accordance with directives from the Election Commission of India, monitoring of social media activities is underway by multiple teams, including the cyber cell, to ensure adherence to the model code of conduct. Besides, the cost of advertisements broadcast through social media will also be added to the account of the candidate or party concerned.
