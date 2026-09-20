Committed to preserving heritage of Kashmiris in state: Haryana CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the country is moving towards realising the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’, and at such a time, the teachings of saints and great personalities like Mata Lalleshwari can play a vital role in strengthening moral consciousness and social values.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at a programme organised by the Kashmir Hindu Cell in Gurugram on Saturday to mark the 705th Jayanti of Mata Lalleshwari.

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After paying obeisance at the temple, the Chief Minister made important announcements for the Kashmiri community of the state. He said to carry forward the teachings of Mata Lalleshwari, land would be allotted as per rules for the construction of a building in her memory.

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The Chief Minister also announced that the interest amount on EDC and IDC in respect of plots allotted to Kashmiri Pandits in Sector-2, Bahadurgarh, amounting to Rs 5.15 crore, would be refunded.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to providing every citizen residing in the state an opportunity to progress in a safe and dignified environment while preserving their cultural identity. The Kashmiri community, he said, is an integral part of Haryana, and preservation of its rich cultural, spiritual and social heritage is among the priorities of the state government.

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“The abrogation of Article 370 and Section 35A from Jammu and Kashmir strengthened the unity and integrity of the country. The Chenab Rail Bridge, among the world’s prominent railway bridges, has been constructed to better connect Kashmir with other parts of the country. Work is also being taken forward for the restoration of religious and cultural sites in Kashmir,” Saini said.

“From the development and restoration of Kedarnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to the development of the sacred land of Kurukshetra. Similarly, connecting sacred places associated with Sri Guru Nanak Dev through the Kartarpur Corridor reflects the commitment towards the country’s cultural and spiritual heritage,” the Chief Minister added.