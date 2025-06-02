DT

Home / Haryana / Committed to strengthening Congress, says Selja

Committed to strengthening Congress, says Selja

Admits that the organisational structure in Haryana has faced challenges
article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:10 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MP Kumari Selja addresses media in Sirsa. File photo
Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja addressed key issues during her visit to Haryana on Sunday, including Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming tour, party organisation, rising drug abuse in Sirsa, and the Modi government’s performance.

Speaking to the media, Selja said, “Rahul Gandhi is serious about expanding and strengthening the Congress in Haryana. He will meet observers on June 4 to chart a new direction for the party.”

She admitted that the organisational structure in Haryana had faced challenges, but praised party workers for their dedication and continued efforts.

On internal differences, she said, “Every party has disagreements, but our focus is on serving the people together.” Selja launched a sharp attack on the Modi government’s 11 years in power, accusing it of misleading the public. “Corruption has increased, and law and order have collapsed,” she said.

Expressing concern over the growing drug problem in Sirsa, Selja blamed unemployment for pushing youth towards addiction. She urged both the central and state governments to take strong joint action, saying, “The government has completely failed in tackling this menace.”

On Operation Sindoor, she praised the Indian Army, calling its bravery a matter of national pride. Selja accused the ruling party of politicising the operation, which she said the public had rejected. Selja also demanded that the government should call a special session of Parliament to provide full transparency on reports of the operation and respond to Rahul Gandhi’s questions.

