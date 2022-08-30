Committed to uplifting every family, raise income: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

In line with its commitment to uplift every family in the society and to uplift the economic status of the last person standing in line, the state government has prepared a comprehensive action plan under which education, health, all-round development and welfare of every citizen will be ensured with emphasis on security, self-respect and self-reliance.

Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet meeting tomorrow Chandigarh: A meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on August 31 at 3 pm in the main committee room located on the fourth floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat. The meeting will chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

For this, the data of citizens collected under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) initiative would be divided into five categories based on age.

The Chief Minister said this while presiding over a review meeting over the PPP here today. Administrative secretaries of various departments were also present at the meeting.

Khattar said the responsibility of children up to the age of 6 years had been entrusted with the Women and Child Development Department. The department would pay special attention to elementary education and nutrition of these children.

The department will also keep a track of every child whether it stays at home, goes to anganwari or school till the age of 6 years and ensure that he or she is getting the required nutritious food.

The CM said if children got good nutrition and education at the very beginning, their foundation would be strong and they would move forward in a positive direction in life.

He directed the officers to prepare and implement an action plan soon for all these activities. Apart from this, he also directed to expedite the process of setting up creches for day care of children.

The Chief Minister said school education was as important as elementary education. Therefore, with the vision that no child should be deprived of education, the responsibility of children in 6-18 year age group had been entrusted to the School Education Department.

The department would keep track of school dropouts, along with providing education to every child, so the dropout rate could be brought down.

Similarly, the responsibility of children in the age group of 18-24 year has been entrusted to the Higher Education Department and in the age group of 25-60 years to the Employment Department. These departments will lay emphasis on the employment of youth as well as their skill development.

