Committed to ‘Viksit Ambala’, says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the BJP government is committed to developing Ambala as a clean, modern and a developed city.

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“The BJP government is working with the spirit of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, and it is committed to developing Ambala as a clean, modern and a ‘Viksit Ambala’. The healthcare services have been upgraded and the drainage systems are being improved,” the CM said.

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He addressed public meetings and highlighted the development works carried out by the BJP government. “Under the Ambala Municipal Corporation, over the past 11 years, 101 announcements were made, of which 73 have been completed,” he said.