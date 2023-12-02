Committee approves two elevated flyovers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 1

The High-Powered Purchase Committee, led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, has approved the construction of two elevated flyovers to reduce traffic congestion and improve urban infrastructure in the city.

The committee finalised the deal after negotiating with two bidders at a cost of Rs 122 crore. The agency has to complete the project in 18 months, said an official.

The flyovers will be constructed under the Karnal Smart City project through the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

“There were two bidders and the reserved cost of the project was Rs 111.88 crore. After negotiation, the project was allotted to an agency at Rs 122 crore,” said Dharamvir, XEN, HSVP.

The project involved building a single-pillar elevated flyover spanning 2.2 km on the railway road from the Haryana Nursing Home to Government Girls College, and the second of 500 m from the Committee Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk with an intersection at the Committee Chowk, he added.

The flyovers would help in eliminating traffic problems by increasing road capacity. It would also provide parking facilities to shopkeepers under the flyovers, he said.

The drawings and layout plan of the elevated corridor on single-pillar technology had been altered a couple of times. Earlier, only one two-lane flyover of 2.5 km was planned on the railway road. Later, its length was increased to 2.72 km, and another flyover was linked to it between the railway road at the Committee Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk. Later, the elevated corridor of the railway road was reduced to 2.22 km, reportedly due to political influence, sources claimed.

The changes also affected the cost. Earlier, the estimated cost was Rs 93 crore, but now, it has been fixed at Rs 122 crore.

