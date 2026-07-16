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Home / Haryana / Committee constituted to finalise new sites for street vending zones in Karnal

Committee constituted to finalise new sites for street vending zones in Karnal

Move follows HSVP's e-auction of land earmarked for existing vending zone

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:19 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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A street vending established behind the old bus stand in the city, which will be shifted to another place soon. Photo: Varun Gulati
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The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has constituted a committee to identify and finalise new locations for street vending zones after the existing site, developed behind the old bus stand, could not become operational because the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) decided to auction the land through an e-auction.

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The e-auction of the plots was a setback for the KMC, which had spent lakhs developing the vending zone to provide a dedicated and organised space for street vendors. The facility, designed to accommodate around 80 vendors, was ready for operation but could not be opened before the HSVP initiated the auction process.

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“A committee has been formed to identify suitable locations so that vendors do not face inconvenience. The team members have been asked to explore the best options for setting up new vending zones to facilitate the vendors,” said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.

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According to the authorities, the street vending zone was established to protect the livelihoods of local hawkers while improving traffic management and maintaining cleanliness in public spaces. The vending zone would not only provide vendors with a secure place to run their businesses but also enable KMC authorities to regulate roadside commercial activities in a more systematic manner.

An official said the newly formed committee has started exploring alternative locations across the city. It is examining both HSVP-owned land and Municipal Corporation properties to ensure suitable sites are identified at the earliest.

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“We have finalised some HSVP-owned sites, and no-objection certificates (NoCs) for these locations will be sought from the authorities. Some KMC-owned sites have also been identified, and their status is currently being verified,” the official added.

Sources in the HSVP said the civic body had obtained a no-objection certificate (NoC) around four to five years ago to develop the vending zone on HSVP land behind the old bus stand. However, the approval was temporary. Following the auction of the plots on which the vending zone had been developed, the KMC will now relocate the facility to another site.

“We have auctioned these plots, where the street vending zone was set up, through the e-auction process,” said Aditi, Estate Officer (EO), HSVP.

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