Committee formed to look into dumping of garbage in Faridabad

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 12

The district administration has formed a committee to look into the issue of thedumping of garbage on the main road in Sector 21, which is a residential sector.

Officials inspected the waste transfer-cum-processing site recently. file

He alleged that dumping of garbage at a spot categorised as segregation and processing yard set up by the civic body is a serious health hazard for the locals.

He has claimed that while no segregation or processing was taking place as per the norms, the dumped garbage was not being removed or processed, leading to pathetic civic conditions

The decision comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the district authorities to submit an action-taken report (ATR) on the issue.

A committee comprising officials of the district administration, Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) inspected the spot on Monday. The authorities concerned have been asked to resolve the issue, which has emerged as a cause of concern for the residents. The committee has been asked to present a report within two weeks so that the report can be given to the NGT. The next date of hearing is April 9.

The NGT order came in response to a petition filed by Ajay Malik, general secretary, RWA, Sector 21A , in which he alleged that the dumping of garbage at a spot categorised as segregation and processing yard set up by the civic body was a serious health hazard for the locals. He has claimed that while no segregation or processing was taking place as per the norms, the dumped garbage was not being removed or processed, leading to pathetic civic conditions.

“In view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest an appropriate remedial action,” said the order passed by the NGT recently. The State PCB has been made the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

A joint committee comprising representatives of the HPSCB, MCF and district administration has started the work for the resolution of the issue, said an official.

It is alleged that the waste transfer station set up about two years ago has failed to work as per the plan as there is no segregation of waste while the huge quantities of garbage collected from various parts of the city was getting dumped here.

Malik claimed that all complaints lodged with the civic officials had gone unheard so far. He said while the matter was raised with the NGT, the matter is expected to be resolved in the manner that the ecology and living condition of the residential area is not affected adversely.

He said the issue was raised with the tribunal after tonnes of garbage dumped blocked the movement of traffic on the road.

