Committee set up for detailed inquiry

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 2

The state government has constituted a four-member high-level committee, led by the Karnal Divisional Commissioner, to inquire into the deaths of 45 bovines in Karnal gaushala last week. Dr Saket Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Karnal, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, while Puran Mal Yadav, vice-chairman, Gau Sewa Aayog, Dr Sukhdev Rathi, Deputy Director (hq) and one nominee of the Superintendent of Police, Karnal, are members of the committee. The committee members will have to submit their report in three days to the government regarding the cause of mass deaths in gaushala situated in Phoosgarh in the city.

Amneet P Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the government of Haryana (Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department), issued an order on Thursday.“I have received the order and we will investigate all angles to find out the truth regarding the deaths of the cattle there,” said Dr Saket Kumar, chairman of the committee.

Earlier, a three-member committee led by Additional Commissioner of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Gaurav Kumar was investigating the matter. The team members have sought time to submit the report till they receive the FSL report of the viscera examination. Meanwhile, Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, KMC, got a survey of the gaushala and nandishala conducted, which revealed some shocking facts regarding the number of heads of cattle and cleanliness. Tomer said the gaushala management committee had claimed that it was looking after 2,500-2,800 heads of cattle whereas the number was only 994. “I have also instructed the agency assigned for cleanliness to ensure hygiene there,” said Tomer.