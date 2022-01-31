Committee to redress grievances of Scheduled Caste staff

Chandigarh, January 30
On the recommendation of the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC), the Haryana Government has set up an internal grievances redress committee for the Scheduled Caste employees of the state Civil Secretariat under senior IAS officer Anurag Aggarwal.
The other members of the committee include IAS officers D Suresh, A Sreenivas, RC Bidhan and HCS officer Varsha Khangwal.
An order issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the committee aimed “to provide safeguards to SC persons for hearing employment-related grievances .” —
