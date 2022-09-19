Common Eligibility Test for Group-C posts in November: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, September 18

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-C posts would be conducted in November and the second level of the test would be conducted later.

The CM made this announcement while interacting with mediapersons after a “Jan-Samvad” programme organised at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa today. Responding to a question related to the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Khattar said a proposal had been sent to the State Election Commission to conduct elections of the PRIs by November 30.

“Some people have approached court regarding the reservation of Backward Class-A and 50 per cent reservation of women in the elections. Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the state government had set up a Commission to determine reservation in Panchayati Raj elections for Backward Class-A. After the report of the Commission, the state government has issued an ordinance, which has been approved by the Governor. Reservation work regarding the delimitation of wards (wardbandi) is under process. In the coming days, orders will be issued to the deputy commissioners (DCs) to give ward-wise reservations. The DCs have to complete this task in a week. Elections will be held after the completion of the aforesaid works,” he added.

He said on the directions of the Central government to reduce VAT on petroleum products to reduce inflation, the state government had reduced the rates of VAT on petrol and diesel twice. He said Haryana had been imposing less VAT compared to neighbouring states.

During the hearing, the CM turned down the pension request raised by a woman, who was said to be the owner of 9 acres. The CM clarified that only eligible persons would get the benefit of pension. This benefit would not be given to the person who is not eligible, he maintained.

The CM, however, gave financial help of Rs 1 lakh to the woman from his voluntary quota as the woman had three daughters.

A spokesperson said a total of 227 complaints were taken up and redressed at the meeting. Acting on a complaint, the CM ordered the suspension of patwari Mahender of Rania for refusing to register girdawari of a complainant.

