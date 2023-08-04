Communal flare-up triggers exodus

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 3

While situation has turned normal in Gurugram, it has been hit by a major migrant exodus after the communal violence which erupted in Badshapur, Pataudi, Sohna and Manesar. Claiming that they were being threatened continuously by right wing outfits, the migrants, mostly Muslims hailing primarily from Bengal, are either leaving the city or locking themselves in their houses. The administration and the local police are trying to instill confidence in them, but they are still scared.

“They burnt my brother-in-law’s shanty in Sector 66 and asked us to leave by tomorrow. This is not new as controversies routinely come up, sometimes on namaz and sometimes on other issues. We live in constant fear. Things are dangerous now so we are exiting the city,” said Malda native Hakur, who worked as a cook in Manesar.

Another migrant, Razina Bibi, said, “Our landlord is a kind man. He locked us with a warning not to roam out. I work in a society of Sector 70. They burnt a scrap shop near my shanties two days ago. Later, a local goon directed us to leave. We somehow have secured a seat on a bus leaving from the KMP.”

The Gurugram police have launched a major crackdown against the miscreants, arresting 23 and detaining 57 people while registering 22 FIRs so far. They have been indulging in confidence-building measures with these migrants but this doesn’t seem enough as the Gharelu Kamgaar Union (GKU) has demanded security for the maids in the city as a few of them have stopped going to work for the past two days in areas, especially around Badshapur.

“The government has failed to protect us. We are still being threatened by miscreants, thus forced to leave for our native places. The members of the communal outfits responsible for the hate speech and threats must be arrested and security must be ensured to the vulnerable minority community,” reads the demand letter given by the union.

There have been reports that over 50 societies have gone without domestic helps. According to information, migrants are paying as high as Rs 5,000 each to leave for Bengal in private buses that have been running since August 1.

