Communal harmony week to be celebrated from Nov 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Haryana Government will observe the “Communal Harmony Campaign Week” from November 19-25, and Flag Day on November 24, underlining the importance of fostering a sense of unity, communal harmony and national integration.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, in a letter addressed to Commissioners of Division and Deputy Commissioners, highlighted the need of utilising various platforms, including social media, seminars, competitions, and other engaging activities, for promoting the spirit of oneness and fraternity.