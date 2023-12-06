Commuters pay Rs 9 lakh a day as traffic fine in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 6

Violators of traffic rules in Gurugram are paying almost Rs 9 lakh a day as penalty. The data of traffic police showed that cops issued over 13 lakh challans and collected around Rs 30 crore between January and November in 2023.

Around 83,750 challans were issued to pillion riders without helmets. Traffic police also issued 82,014 challans for wrong side parking.

Every year, on an average, 400 people lose their lives in Gurugram district due to road accidents but the efforts of police to raise awareness go in vain.

A senior traffic police officer said, “A total of 13,57,530 challans were issued from January to November against the violators and a total fine of Rs 29,95,82,400 was imposed on them.”

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said most common violations are without helmet, wrong-side driving, wrong-side parking, without seat belt, lane change and jumping red light. The fine ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, depending on the violation.

“We have conducted awareness campaigns from time to time. Constant efforts are being made to make people aware of traffic rules in schools, colleges and through social media,” said DCP Vij.

