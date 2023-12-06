Commuters pay Rs 9 lakh a day as traffic fine in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, December 6
Violators of traffic rules in Gurugram are paying almost Rs 9 lakh a day as penalty. The data of traffic police showed that cops issued over 13 lakh challans and collected around Rs 30 crore between January and November in 2023.
Around 83,750 challans were issued to pillion riders without helmets. Traffic police also issued 82,014 challans for wrong side parking.
Every year, on an average, 400 people lose their lives in Gurugram district due to road accidents but the efforts of police to raise awareness go in vain.
A senior traffic police officer said, “A total of 13,57,530 challans were issued from January to November against the violators and a total fine of Rs 29,95,82,400 was imposed on them.”
DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said most common violations are without helmet, wrong-side driving, wrong-side parking, without seat belt, lane change and jumping red light. The fine ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, depending on the violation.
“We have conducted awareness campaigns from time to time. Constant efforts are being made to make people aware of traffic rules in schools, colleges and through social media,” said DCP Vij.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years
Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...
10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament
Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...
BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means
Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...
Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President
The three Bills are Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, P...
DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore
The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...