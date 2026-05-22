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Home / Haryana / Companies line up for land in Sohna industrial township

Companies line up for land in Sohna industrial township

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Manesar and Sohna industrial belts are witnessing a major investment push, with 10 new companies seeking land in IMT Sohna.
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Manesar and Sohna industrial belts are set for a major investment boost, with 10 new companies seeking land in IMT-Sohna as Haryana accelerates efforts to position the region as a major manufacturing and technology hub.

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According to officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), the companies participated actively in a recent e-auction for industrial plots and are likely to receive allotments by the end of May. The proposed investments are expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth in Gurugram and nearby districts.

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Officials said companies from the electric mobility, automobile manufacturing, electronics, information technology and textile sectors are among those showing interest in setting up operations at IMT-Sohna. The industrial township is being developed as a high-tech electronics and IT cluster, with a focus on attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

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As per the HSIIDC data, the IMT-Sohna has been developed over nearly 1,600 acres. A total of 876 industrial plots have been carved out, of which 472 have already been allotted to various firms. Around 404 plots, ranging from 450 square yards to 10 acres, are still available for future investors.

The officials said physical possession of land has already been handed over to nearly 50 companies, following which several firms have begun planning factory buildings and production units. Indian startup Tro Tronics, known for its advanced virtual try-on technology solutions, has already received approval for construction of its facility.

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Japanese company ALT Battery Technology is also nearing completion of its battery manufacturing unit spread across nearly 180 acres. State-owned GAIL is also set to establish a modern research and development centre in the region.

The HSIIDC officials said another 50 companies are preparing to begin operations in the industrial township in the coming months. To support the upcoming industrial expansion, infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water supply and sewerage systems is being upgraded to global standards.

Haryana Industries Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the government was continuously working to prevent industrial stagnation by attracting fresh investments and strengthening infrastructure across industrial clusters in the state.

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