Sirsa: Company owner held for tax evasion through bogus firms

Sirsa, March 20

The Special Investigation Team of Sirsa police has arrested Atul Gupta, operator of M/s Gupta Paints and Lime Store, located at Subhash Chowk in the town, for allegedly floating bogus firms to commit a financial fraud. He was produced in a court today, which sent him in two-day police remand.

The SIT, constituted by a former ADGP, had initially issued a notice to the accused, giving him an opportunity to present his side. However, he could not convince the SIT with his response, leading to his arrest.

The case against M/s Gupta Paints and Lime Store was filed on July 29, 2016, by the Excise and Taxation Department’s then ETO VK Shastri. The complaint stated that an investigation conducted by ETO Neeraj Garg had found that the operator of the store had meticulously orchestrated tax evasion by using fake documents. The firm showed sales of paints to firms in Rajasthan, while firms from Rajasthan showed business of cottonseed meal. On the complaint of the Excise and Taxation Department, the Sirsa Police registered a case against the store.

According to the allegations, the company showed bogus inter-state sales to firms in Rajasthan, including M/s Sandhya Enterprises, M/s Gaurav Kumar Sanjay Kumar, M/s Shiva Enterprises, Nohar and Shanti Enterprises, Nohar. Tax evasion was carried out through interstate transactions with these firms and refunds from the government treasury amounting to lakhs of rupees were also obtained.

According to the police spokesperson, “The accused conspired with an official of the Excise and Taxation Department by issuing bogus invoices based on bogus bills, showing bogus interstate sales to bogus firms in Rajasthan in 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011-2012, thereby obtaining refunds amounting to Rs 36,22,984 and causing losses to the government treasury by getting tax adjusted. The total demand from the firm amounts to Rs 1,82,64,689.” He said that the police will get a production warrant issued to question the accused retired excise official, who is lodged in jail in another case.

