Compensate farmers for crop loss: Dushyant Chautala

Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has stated that due to weak monsoon and insufficient irrigation water through canals, crops across the state have suffered significant damage this season.

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Addressing the media, Dushyant demanded that the affected areas in the state be declared drought-hit and immediate compensation be paid through the State Disaster Management Fund to farmers who suffered crop losses.

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He claimed that the BJP government had undermined the freedom of speech, and instead of engaging in meaningful discussions, the BJP government was following a policy of diverting attention from important issues.

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He also claimed that the BJP was naming opposition members and expelling them from legislative proceedings to avoid answering questions on real issues.

Speaking about the condition of BJP-ruled states, Chautala said that parents had been restricted from entering the schools of their wards without prior permission, allegedly to prevent them from exposing shortcomings in the education system.

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Dushyant also said that despite a decline in global crude oil prices, fuel prices in India have not been reduced, placing an additional financial burden on citizens.

He added that the BJP government was troubling poor families by imposing numerous conditions and cancelling their yellow ration cards.