Compensate farmers for losses: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, September 26
Member of the Congress Working Committee Kumari Selja today said the BJP-JJP alliance government in the state should compensate farmers for the damage caused to the crops due to rains at the earliest.
In a statement issued today, Selja said in the past few days, water had accumulated in the fields due to the recent spell of rain, causing heavy losses to farmers across the state.
“There has been major damage to other crops, including cotton, millet, paddy, moong and sugarcane, owing to which farmers are facing a financial crisis. Farmers have been bearing the brunt of incessant rains for many seasons now, for which they have not yet been compensated. The BJP-JJP alliance government is deliberately ignoring the welfare of farmers,” said Selja.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...