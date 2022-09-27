Compensate farmers for losses: Kumari Selja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Member of the Congress Working Committee Kumari Selja today said the BJP-JJP alliance government in the state should compensate farmers for the damage caused to the crops due to rains at the earliest.

In a statement issued today, Selja said in the past few days, water had accumulated in the fields due to the recent spell of rain, causing heavy losses to farmers across the state.

“There has been major damage to other crops, including cotton, millet, paddy, moong and sugarcane, owing to which farmers are facing a financial crisis. Farmers have been bearing the brunt of incessant rains for many seasons now, for which they have not yet been compensated. The BJP-JJP alliance government is deliberately ignoring the welfare of farmers,” said Selja.

#kumari selja