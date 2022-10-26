'Compensation for crop loss not given, border villages face water scarcity'

The INLD has fielded Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar, who has been in the forefront of the farmers’ agitation on the issues of compensation for damaged crops and canal water in the Balsamand area, which is part of the Adampur Assembly segment. In an interview to Deepender Deswal, Kurda Ram talked about the issues concerning Adampur and reasons behind his changing sides. Excerpts:

Kurda Ram Nambardar, INLD

What are the main issues concerning Adampur?

There are so many issues in Adampur that have been facing neglect by the governments for a long time. Almost every segment, be it farmers, small traders, government employees or school students, is facing one or the other issue. Farmers are facing peculiar conditions, with villages in the Balsamand area facing an acute shortage of water for irrigation and drinking while villages in Adampur are suffering crop losses due to inundation during the monsoon season.

Why should the voters of Adampur elect you?

The bypoll has no significance for me individually. But, being a local resident, I have a first-hand experience of the realities and requirements of people. It is unfortunate that schools don’t have teachers and health centres are devoid of doctors. Although Kuldeep Bishnoi has been representing the segment for 26 years in the Assembly, he has failed to do anything for the people. Residents are fed up with his antics and want to get rid of him.

You were aspiring for a Congress ticket, why did you choose the INLD?

I have been serving the party for a long time and did not leave the party when I was denied the ticket in 2009, 2011 (bypoll) and 2014. Those who are calling me a turncoat have changed parties multiple times themselves. Kuldeep Bishnoi left the Congress, formed his own outfit (HJC), forged alliances, joined the Congress and now he is in the BJP. Similarly, Jai Prakash became MP from three different parties, then left the Congress to get elected as an Independent MLA and is in the Congress now. AAP’s Satinder Singh was in the Congress, then he joined the BJP and is now the AAP candidate.

Who is responsible for the neglect of Adampur?

Obviously, the person representing the segment for 26 years is accountable for the poor state of affairs. His political moves are determined by his own vested interests or that of his family, rather than the interests of the segment he is supposed to serve.

Are farmers still struggling for compensation?

Despite long agitations by farmers, who lost their kharif crop, they are yet to get compensation for 2020 and 2021. They have also suffered losses this year. I led an agitation for canal water as border villages are not getting adequate drinking water. However, the issues remain unresolved.