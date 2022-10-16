Complaint against BJP nominee for ‘hiding’ info on pending cases

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 15

A controversy erupted over the nomination papers filed by BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi after AAP leader Rajesh Jakhar lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, stating that he had declared only one case pending against him in the Tis Hazari court in Delhi whereas he was facing four under the IT Act.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also lodged a formal complaint today, stating that the BJP candidate had concealed the actual number of cases pending against him and demanded the cancellation of his papers.

However, during the scrutiny of the papers, the Returning Officer (RO) revealed that he received a total of five complaints against the BJP candidate. The RO, however, accepted the papers of the BJP candidate and said he had mentioned the pending cases on page number four. The RO said it was clear that he mentioned all four cases. “All these cases are pending in the court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in the Tis Hazari court in Delhi and are scheduled for hearing on December 13,” he added.

“As per the abovementioned facts, Bishnoi has not hidden any information about the court cases. But, it is also true that on page number 18, he mentioned only one court case as pending,” the RO added.

“Therefore, keeping in view the facts, the nomination papers of Bishnoi are hereby accepted…” he added.

7 OF 30 PAPERS CANCELLED

After scrutiny, the Returning Officer has cancelled seven of 30 nominations, which were filed by 27 candidates as three others filed double copies of the papers. Now, 23 candidates are in the fray for the Adampur bypoll.