Complaint against BJP nominee for ‘hiding’ info on pending cases

Hisar, October 15
A controversy erupted over the nomination papers filed by BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi after AAP leader Rajesh Jakhar lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, stating that he had declared only one case pending against him in the Tis Hazari court in Delhi whereas he was facing four under the IT Act.
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also lodged a formal complaint today, stating that the BJP candidate had concealed the actual number of cases pending against him and demanded the cancellation of his papers.
However, during the scrutiny of the papers, the Returning Officer (RO) revealed that he received a total of five complaints against the BJP candidate. The RO, however, accepted the papers of the BJP candidate and said he had mentioned the pending cases on page number four. The RO said it was clear that he mentioned all four cases. “All these cases are pending in the court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in the Tis Hazari court in Delhi and are scheduled for hearing on December 13,” he added.
“As per the abovementioned facts, Bishnoi has not hidden any information about the court cases. But, it is also true that on page number 18, he mentioned only one court case as pending,” the RO added.
“Therefore, keeping in view the facts, the nomination papers of Bishnoi are hereby accepted…” he added.
7 OF 30 PAPERS CANCELLED
After scrutiny, the Returning Officer has cancelled seven of 30 nominations, which were filed by 27 candidates as three others filed double copies of the papers. Now, 23 candidates are in the fray for the Adampur bypoll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...