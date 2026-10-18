DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Complaint against school 'false', father held for abusing 4-year-old in Rohtak

Complaint against school 'false', father held for abusing 4-year-old in Rohtak

Mother too arrested for covering up

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

A four-year-old girl, whose parents had initially alleged that she was touched inappropriately at school, was found to have been subjected to abuse allegedly by her own father, following an investigation by an SIT of the Rohtak police. The girl’s mother has also been arrested for being aware of it.

According to the police, the case came to light after the parents submitted a complaint on September 16, alleging that the girl had been subjected to inappropriate acts by students at her school. A case was registered and a medical examination confirmed that she had been subjected to a brutal act.

Advertisement

An SIT, led by Meham DSP Tanuj Sharma, was constituted to probe the allegations. The police questioned the school management, teachers, other staff members and students. CCTV footage from the school was also examined. However, the investigation did not yield any evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Advertisement

“The SIT subsequently expanded the scope of the investigation. During the questioning of the girl’s father, investigators examined his mobile phone and found that he had been watching pornographic videos, raising suspicion,” said the police spokesman.

The girl was counselled in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). During counselling, she disclosed that she had levelled allegations against the school at her parents’ insistence. She also stated during the counselling, and in her statement before the court that her father touched her inappropriately and her mother was aware of the abuse, he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts