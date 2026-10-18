Complaint against school 'false', father held for abusing 4-year-old in Rohtak

A four-year-old girl, whose parents had initially alleged that she was touched inappropriately at school, was found to have been subjected to abuse allegedly by her own father, following an investigation by an SIT of the Rohtak police. The girl’s mother has also been arrested for being aware of it.

According to the police, the case came to light after the parents submitted a complaint on September 16, alleging that the girl had been subjected to inappropriate acts by students at her school. A case was registered and a medical examination confirmed that she had been subjected to a brutal act.

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An SIT, led by Meham DSP Tanuj Sharma, was constituted to probe the allegations. The police questioned the school management, teachers, other staff members and students. CCTV footage from the school was also examined. However, the investigation did not yield any evidence to substantiate the allegations.

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“The SIT subsequently expanded the scope of the investigation. During the questioning of the girl’s father, investigators examined his mobile phone and found that he had been watching pornographic videos, raising suspicion,” said the police spokesman.

The girl was counselled in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). During counselling, she disclosed that she had levelled allegations against the school at her parents’ insistence. She also stated during the counselling, and in her statement before the court that her father touched her inappropriately and her mother was aware of the abuse, he added.