Complaint on helpline averts Rs 30 lakh cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Taking prompt action against online fraud, the Crime Branch of the Haryana Police managed to freeze a transaction of Rs 30 lakh that was siphoned off by a cyber fraudster from a gaming company in Panchkula.

Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, OP Singh said the CEO of a Panchkula-based gaming company filed a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930, stating that an app user had defrauded him of Rs 30 lakh. While preparing the company’s account report on August 14, it was found that on August 11, unauthorised deposits of Rs 30 lakh were made in the wallet of a user, which were transferred by the user from his wallet to his personal account on August 12 and 13.

As soon as this transaction was detected, the complainant spoke to the user, who refused to return the money and switched off the phone. After the detection of fraud, a complaint was made on the cyber helpline. Immediate information provided by the victim on the helpline in “golden hours” resulted in retrieval of the defrauded amount as the transaction was freezed. A complaint has been registered in this connection at the Cyber Police Station, Panchkula, and further investigation is under way.

The cyber team has assisted victims in getting back a total of Rs 11 crore in their bank accounts between January and July 2022.