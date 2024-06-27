 Complaints galore, Haryana CM tells officials: ‘Improve working system, or else…’ : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • Complaints galore, Haryana CM tells officials: ‘Improve working system, or else…’
Complaints galore, Haryana CM tells officials: ‘Improve working system, or else…’

Takes note of complaints about people facing hardships in getting Parivar Pehchan Patra and property ID issues resolved

Complaints galore, Haryana CM tells officials: ‘Improve working system, or else…’

CM Nayab Singh Saini receives complaints from people in Rohtak on Wednesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 26

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today took cognisance of complaints about people facing hardships in getting their issues related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and property IDs resolved, despite Samadhan Shivirs being organised for the purpose.

At a function held at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here to distribute allotment letters to beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana, the Chief Minister advised officers in a strict tone, “Adhikari apni karyparnali me sudhar kar le nahi toh humein sudhaar karna aata hai” (officials should improve their working system on their own, otherwise we know how to do that). Beneficiaries from many districts were given plot allotment letters during this programme.

“The BJP government stands with the poor and deprived sections of the society. We want public grievances to be redressed on priority. For this purpose, special Samadhan Shivirs are being conducted, but I am still constantly receiving complaints against officials,” said Saini.

When the Chief Minister was speaking, a woman stood up and complained to him about local officials. On this, Saini reacted, “The officials should not think that I don’t know anything. Every report comes to me in the evening, no matter where I am.”

Warning officials, the CM said, “If any person comes to me with a complaint that he has made 10 rounds of any government office but still the issue has not been resolved, then the official concerned too would be made to make the same number of rounds.”

Saini clearly said that the government and officials would have to deliver together, so if any complaint comes regarding the income in the PPP, officials should take a written statement of the income from the complainant and upload it on the portal so that the complaint can be resolved. No officer should have any problem in uploading the income mentioned by the complainant on the portal, he said.

Interestingly, the CM also asked Rohtak Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar that he should announce the same from the stage so that there is no scope of ambiguity and the message is sent loud and clear to officials.

The CM said some people were setting a narrative that the government would change after two months, but these people should understand that the BJP is going to form the government in the state for the third time with a huge majority. “I am visiting places all over Haryana and there is no doubt that the BJP will retain power for the third time. If anyone has doubts, it is only the Congress,” he said.

After his address, the CM also met the people present on the occasion and listened to their complaints. He directed officials to solve the problems as early as possible. Saini told them if their problems are still not resolved, then they should inform him so that action be taken against the official concerned.

Lecturers raise demands before CM

A delegation of the School Cadre Lecturer Association Haryana led by its working president Ashok Kumar Sharma submitted a memorandum to the CM. The demands included notification of revised seniority and promotion lists of PGTs/lecturers, creation of the post of vice-principal, a 5,400 grade pay for PGT/lecturer and ACP after four, nine and 14 years, similar to the college cadre.

‘Restore student union polls’

A delegation of students, led by their leader Deepak Malik, called on the CM during the function here and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him. The demands included restoration of student union elections, adequate grants to universities, buses for girls from villages to their educational institutes, etc. The CM said appropriate action would be taken.

MBBS/BDS students seek hike in stipend

  • Students pursuing MBBS and BDS here led by intern Pankaj Bitthu met the CM after the function at the MDU and requested him to increase the stipend paid to interns in government and government-aided medical and dental colleges of Haryana.
  • They said a stipend of Rs 17,000 was being given at these colleges for six years while the stipend in the colleges being run under the Centre had increased twice in this period.
  • “At present, Rs 30,070 is being given in institutions under the Centre. We want an equivalent stipend,” said Bitthu.

