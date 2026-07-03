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Home / Haryana / Complaints spur surprise checks at Sirsa ration depots in Haryan

Complaints spur surprise checks at Sirsa ration depots in Haryan

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:19 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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CM flying squad officials inspect a ration depot along with local social activists in Sirsa.
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The CM flying squad on Friday conducted surprise inspections at several ration depots in Sirsa following complaints about the quality of wheat being distributed to below poverty line (BPL) beneficiaries for July and August.

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The action came after complaints reached the Chief Minister alleging that the wheat supplied at some depots, particularly in Wards 20 and 21, contained sand, mud and fungus.

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During the inspection, the team collected wheat samples from different ration depots for quality testing. Officials also examined stock registers, beneficiary records and other documents to verify the distribution process.

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The inspection was carried out in the presence of former councillor representative Amit Soni, CM flying squad Sub-Inspectors Jitender Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Food Supply Officer Rahul Kumar, Food and Supplies Department Sub-Inspector Anand Sharma and other officials.

According to sources, the preliminary inquiry found merit in the complaints, prompting the team to inspect multiple depots across the city. One ration depot was reportedly sealed during the operation, while inspections at other depots continued. However, the officials are yet to release details on the total number of depots inspected or the action proposed against those found violating norms.

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The inspections triggered panic among ration depot operators across the city.

The officials of the Food and Supplies Department were directed to replace stocks of poor-quality wheat wherever deficiencies were found. The department is expected to remove the substandard wheat and supply fresh stock to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive good-quality foodgrain.

The results of the laboratory testing of the wheat samples and further departmental action are awaited.

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