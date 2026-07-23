Complete civic projects in stipulated timeframe: Sonepat MLA to officials

Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan on Thursday directed district administrative officials to complete all civic works within the stipulated timeframe and said that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

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Madaan was addressing a meeting of the officials on issues related to electricity, roads, sewerage, drainage and encroachment at Mini-Secretariat. The MLA and DC Neha Singh chaired the meeting, which was attended by officials from the Electricity Department, HSVP, MC, Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads), Public Health Engineering Department and other departments concerned.

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Madaan directed the Power Department officials to prioritise the installation of new transformers in the city and the construction of a 33 KV substation. The MLA instructed the District Revenue Officer and the Estate Officer, HSVP, to prepare proposals regarding land-related issues at the old tehsil, Sector 8, and Sector 12.

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He directed the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Buildings & Roads) to immediately repair major roads in the city, including Mama-Bhanja Road, ITI Road, Murthal Road and Kami Road, and fill potholes.

He said all roads from the CNG pump on Delhi Road to other city routes should be in a good condition.

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Discussing the issue of waterlogging, the MLA and the DC directed Municipal Corporation (MC) officials to monitor locations prone to waterlogging. They were told to ensure the presence of all chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors in the field.

Regular and effective cleaning of stormwater drains and all city drains should be carried out in mission mode, he added. On the sewerage problem in Ward No. 10, the MLA directed MC officials to deploy additional machines.

The issue of encroachment in several areas, including Bahalgarh Road, Dahiya Colony, ITI Chowk, Delhi Road, Murthal Road and Sectors 14 and 15, was also discussed during the meeting. Following the discussion, the MLA and DC directed the MC, HSVP and PWD (B&R) to conduct a joint drive against encroachments.

The MLA directed MC Commissioner Harshit Kumar to take a strict action against JBM Company, which is responsible for door-to-door garbage collection, and improve the system.