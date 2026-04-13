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Home / Haryana / Complete Gurugram water channel work ahead of schedule: CM to officials

Complete Gurugram water channel work ahead of schedule: CM to officials

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:39 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently directed officials concerned to ensure the remodeling of the Gurugram Water Supply Channel was completed three months ahead of schedule. He said the project, earmarked to be completed in two and a half years, should be completed at an accelerated pace to ensure adequate drinking water is made available to residents as early as possible.

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The CM was presiding over a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee regarding the water supply project. The meeting was attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry, Chief Principal Secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary to CM Arun Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal and several other senior officials of the Irrigation Department.

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Saini said the channel, to be constructed from Kakroi Head in Sonepat to Basai water works, would supply 686 cusecs of water to Gurugram, which would be sufficient to meet the needs of its population up to 2050. Approximately Rs 1,993 crore will be spent on constructing the 70-km long channel. The project will involve laying a fully underground pipeline, which will help eliminate the problem of water theft.

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Additionally, Saini said the capacity of the channel should be increased to 1,000 cusecs so that a larger population could benefit from it over a longer period. Officials informed the CM that Gurugram would also receive 500 cusecs of water from the NCR Canal. Overall, Gurugram is expected to receive a total supply of 1,500 cusecs of water in the coming years. Additionally, a separate provision of 389 cusecs of drinking water would be made for the Mewat region.

CM Saini directed officials concerned to ensure that the project gets executed in a transparent manner and adhered to high quality standards, adding that negligence won’t be tolerated at any cost.

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