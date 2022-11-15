Complete paddy purchase by today, Haryana Government tells officials

Chandigarh, November 14
The Haryana Government has directed the officials concerned to ensure complete procurement of paddy in the grain markets of the state by November 15.
Adequate arrangements, including drinking water, sheds for grain storage and uninterrupted electricity supply, have been made at all grain markets in the state, according to an official spokesperson for the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
