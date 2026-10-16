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Home / Haryana / Complete pending crop verification by weekend, Karnal DC tells officials

Complete pending crop verification by weekend, Karnal DC tells officials

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:31 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Karnal DC Anand Kumar Sharma reviews various issues at the Mini Secretariat on Thursday.
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Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma has directed officials to complete the pending crop verification process on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora (MFMB) portal by the end of this week to ensure that farmers face no difficulties in selling their produce.

Chairing a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Thursday, the DC instructed tehsildars and officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments to expedite the physical and digital verification of registered crops. He directed officials to submit reports to the headquarters if they faced difficulties in verifying crops in any particular area.

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Sharma said accurate verification of farmers’ registration details was essential for the smooth sale of produce at mandis. Joint teams of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments must conduct field inspections and verify the remaining registered crop area without delay.

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The DC also urged farmers to enter accurate crop details on the portal and check their verification status with the concerned patwari or agriculture officer to ensure uninterrupted access to the minimum support price (MSP) and other benefits.

He also instructed Revenue Department officials to expedite the disposal of all pending land mutation cases in the district. He said the government was serious about resolving revenue-related matters and directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated time rather than allowing cases to remain pending.

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In a separate review of paddy procurement for the 2026-27 kharif season, the DC directed officials to accelerate procurement and lifting operations to prevent inconvenience to farmers at mandis.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reviewed procurement arrangements with district Deputy Commissioners through a video conference and instructed them to speed up the process.

Sharma informed the Chief Secretary that mandis in Karnal had recorded paddy arrivals totalling 3.20 lakh metric tonnes so far. Of this, 2.18 lakh metric tonnes had been auctioned, 1.91 lakh metric tonnes procured and 92,500 metric tonnes lifted.

The DC directed officials to complete the registration and geofencing verification of millers who had delivered 80 per cent of their Custom Milled Rice (CMR), as required under government policy, within two days.

He also instructed procurement agencies to coordinate with transporters and ensure timely lifting. If transporters failed to provide the required number of vehicles, additional vehicles should be arranged in accordance with government policy.

Dr Sharma emphasised the need for regular monitoring and coordination among departments to prevent paddy from accumulating in mandis and ensure timely payments to farmers.

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