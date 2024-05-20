Comply with ECI rules, poll official tells parties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said in the Lok Sabha elections, every political party and candidate must comply with the rules set by the Election Commission of India.

According to the directives of the Election Commission, any political party intending to hold a rally or roadshow convoy must obtain permission from the district administration concerned. The roadshow convoys should not cause traffic jams. Political parties were prohibited from conducting roadshows near hospitals and trauma centres. The use of loudspeakers was also prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am. Agarwal said when the model code of conduct was on, political parties were not allowed to use any rest houses, guest houses, or government buildings. No political figure could use caste or religion-related terms in their speeches. Political parties were also prohibited from using images of temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches on their banners. The election expenditure monitoring cell formed was keeping a watch on the candidates’ programmes.

