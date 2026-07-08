Computers ‘omnipresent and essential for survival’ today, says high court

Holding that computers have become “omnipresent and essential for survival in today’s age”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has declined to interfere with the recruitment process for Assistant District Attorneys in Haryana after an aspirant failed to complete a mandatory online application requirement. The bench observed mere oversight could not justify judicial intervention once the examination process was underway.

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The assertions came as Justice Nidhi Gupta dismissed a writ petition filed by an applicant after observing that candidates aspiring to public positions were required to adhere to the prescribed instructions and timelines governing recruitment, and could not seek relaxation after failing to comply with mandatory requirements.

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The matter was placed before Justice Gupta after the petitioner moved the court seeking directions to one of the respondents to accept his online application for Assistant District Attorney’s post in the prosecution department and to issue him an e-admit card for the examination.

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Appearing before Justice Gupta’s bench, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the recruitment advertisement was issued on August 8, 2025. Applications were accepted from August 13, 2025, to September 2, 2025. The petitioner claimed that he had submitted his online application along with the requisite documents, information and fee within the stipulated period. He, however, discovered on June 27, when he attempted to download his e-admit card, that it had not been issued because his application had been marked “incomplete”.

The petitioner pleaded that he was required to take a printout after submitting the application, convert it into PDF format and upload it on the portal, but this technical requirement escaped his notice because there was no mandatory tab indicating the same before submission of the application was completed.

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The petitioner argued that the omission was merely a technical issue and should not be allowed to block his future career. He sought an opportunity to upload the PDF version of the application form and requested that an e-admit card be issued thereafter. Opposing the petition, the state submitted that the e-admit card could not be issued because of the petitioner’s own mistake and that the writ petition deserved dismissal.

Finding no merit in the plea, Justice Gupta observed that the petitioner himself admitted that the admit card could not be issued because he had failed to take a printout of the application, convert it into PDF format and upload it on the portal. “The above reflects the rank carelessness on part of the petitioner in submitting the application,” Justice Gupta observed.

The court observed the submissions and averments made by the petitioner showed “utter lackadaisical attitude and carelessness on his part”. The advertisement was issued on August 8, 2025, and application was submitted in time by September 2, 2025, and the date for issuance of e-admit cards was extended up to June 27, this year. But the petitioner made no attempt during this long intervening period to verify whether his application had been submitted in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

The bench also recorded that the petitioner himself stated that he visited the office on June 29, where he came to know about the defect in his application with the assistance of a clerical staff member.

Rejecting the explanation that the omission was inadvertent, Justice Gupta held: “Merely to say ‘mistake on the part of the petitioner was due to oversight and not intentional’ is not a sufficient ground to interfere with the examination process….”

The high court also rejected the petitioner’s contention that his computer-related knowledge was not extensive. Calling the argument baseless, Justice Gupta observed: “Contention of the petitioner that his computer related knowledge is still not vast is baseless as computers are omnipresent and essential for survival in today’s age. The same constitutes no ground for issuance of direction as prayed for.”

Justice Gupta asserted adherence to simple instructions and prescribed timelines while submitting application forms was imperative to maintain the sanctity of the recruitment process and prevent administrative chaos if conditions were permitted to be ignored.

“It is imperative that simple instructions and timelines stipulated in submitting application forms, be adhered to. This is necessary not just to maintain the sanctity of the process but also to prevent possible chaos that would result if rules and conditions are permitted to be flouted or are not adhered to. This discipline and alertness is especially required if the candidate is aspiring to a public position.”

Concluding that there was no merit in the petition in view of the factual and legal position, the high court dismissed the writ petition.