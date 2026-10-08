Concerns over DAP trigger chaos at Sirsa Kisan Bhawan

Growing anxiety over the availability of DAP fertiliser for the rabi season led to a protest at Kisan Bhawan on Wednesday after chaos broke out during token distribution. The Agriculture Department had to briefly suspend the process when some farmers tried to move ahead in the queue.

Farmers who failed to get tokens later sat in front of the vehicle of Agriculture Department quality control officer Dr Amit Kumar, demanding more tokens. Farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh reached the spot and appealed to the farmers to remain calm. The farmers were later asked to return to the queue, after which token distribution resumed.

Advertisement

The department issued 400 additional tokens on Wednesday. Each token entitled a farmer to purchase four bags of DAP from the IFFCO centre. Fertiliser was also distributed through authorised dealers until the evening.

Advertisement

The shortage has been worrying farmers for weeks. On two occasions in the past month, the situation had nearly led to a road blockade on Dabwali Road. The protest also disrupted a World Cotton Day programme at Kisan Bhawan, organised by the Cotton Corporation of India and the Ministry of Textiles.

Meanwhile, Sirsa has been without a permanent Deputy Director of Agriculture for the past two months. The DDA of Fatehabad is currently holding additional charge. The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Deputy Commissioner, seeking the immediate appointment of a regular officer. Farmers said the shortage of DAP and the administrative vacuum needed urgent attention ahead of the rabi sowing season.