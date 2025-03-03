Concessional settlement for plot enhancement dues

In a significant step towards resolving the repeated enhancement issues faced by plot holders, the government has extended an opportunity for allottees to settle their dues under the ‘Vivad Se Samadhan Yojana 2024’. Eligible applicants can now apply till May 14 to avail of this resolution at concessional rates.

A government spokesperson said, “The state government has once again given plot holders a golden opportunity to pay a lower amount under the Vivaad Se Samadhan Yojana 2024. Under this scheme, outstanding enhancement amounts can be settled without any legal complications.”