Research is the foundation of health sciences, driving better treatment and advanced medical systems. In an evolving landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is opening new possibilities, making healthcare more precise, efficient and impactful.

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Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak said the institution aims to become a centre of impactful, result-oriented research to improve healthcare delivery. He was speaking at the fourth Research Conclave on “Transforming Research with Artificial Intelligence: Impact on Health”. Around 600 registrations and over 250 abstracts reflected growing interest in research.

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“We face complex health challenges—from infectious and non-communicable diseases to mental health and access to care. These require clinical expertise backed by research-based solutions,” he said, adding that research remains the backbone of health sciences with a focus on evidence-based practice and collaboration.

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Dr Aggarwal urged faculty to mentor young researchers and asked students to seek guidance and use available opportunities. He reaffirmed support for a research-driven environment, innovation and global partnerships, adding that research demands patience, perseverance and passion.

Registrar Dr Roop Singh said such conclaves energise research culture and improve patient care. PGIMS Director Dr S K Singhal highlighted the role of AI, machine learning, big data and precision medicine in improving diagnosis, treatment accuracy and reducing costs, adding that research infrastructure is being upgraded.

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PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal called for regular journal clubs and research meetings to sustain student interest.

Organising Chairperson Dr Pushpa Dahiya said the theme is relevant as modern health challenges need interdisciplinary solutions. She noted that AI aids diagnosis, genomics personalises treatment and digital health platforms transform care, while research must address India’s key health issues.

Public Relations Incharge Dr Varun Arora said about 600 participants registered and 290 papers were received, of which 251 were selected—201 posters and 50 oral presentations. Students from paramedical and nursing fields also participated actively.

Keynote speakers spoke on translational research, medical ethics, AI in radiology and mental health, noting that while AI enhances diagnosis and research, it cannot replace human judgement and care.