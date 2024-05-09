 Concrete chunks loom over commuters as work on Assandh flyover railings begins : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Concrete chunks loom over commuters as work on Assandh flyover railings begins
Concrete chunks loom over commuters as work on Assandh flyover railings begins

Around 30 years old, flyover is being redesigned under new safety norms

Concrete chunks loom over commuters as work on Assandh flyover railings begins

Tragedy-in-waiting Concrete chunks of dismantled railing hang precariously from the Panipat-Assndh road flyover in Panipat. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 8

The safety of commuters travelling under the Panipat-Assandh road flyover in the city, which is being refurbished, is under threat as no security measures have been adopted by the contractor while dismantling the old railings.

Fire incident due to ‘negligence’

Due to the alleged negligence of the contractor working on the project, recently debris fell on an electric wire, due to which a fire broke out in a shop

Danger in the air

Even after such a big incident, the contractor has failed to take any safety measures. If these precariously hanging cemented chunks fall on any commuter plying underneath, it could prove to be fatal for him. — Ashu Tuteja, Vice-president, Assandh Road Trade Union

The Assandh road flyover, which is about 30 years old, is being redesigned under new norms, with crash barriers and pedestrian paths.

The flyover was constructed to ease the traffic congestion and to connect the main NH-44 crossing with the city, and it had proved useful for thousands of commuters every day. However, over the years, the condition of the railings and pedestrian paths on it deteriorated. In fact, pedestrian paths were being used by two-wheeler riders to dodge traffic jams.

Ashu Tuteja, vice-president, Assandh Road Trade Union, said the flyover work was started around 10 months ago. He said due to the slow pace of work, people had to face a lot of problems.

“Now, the work on the crash barriers is complete and on Saturday night, the contractor started to break the railing. During the process, due to the negligence of the contractor, debris fell on an electric wire below due to which a fire broke out in a shop,” he said.

“Even after such a big incident, the contractor failed to take any safety measures. Cemented chunks are seen precariously hanging from the flyover, posing a safety threat to the commuters passing underneath it. If these fall on any commuter, it could prove to be fatal for him,” he added.

Rampal Jaglan, SDO, Public Works Department (Bridges & Roads), said tenders worth Rs 90 lakh have been allotted for the Assandh road flyover and the flyover on the Gohana road each were allotted to the contractors last year and they started working in July.

Meanwhile, new guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Highways, Roads and Transport in November 2023.

“The major reason behind the delay in work is that after receiving the letter, the total layout plan was redesigned as per the new norms,” he said.

“Earlier, the crash barriers were to be installed in place of the railings, but as per the new norms, the crash barriers are to be installed inside and railings outside,” he said.

“The crash barriers have been established on Assandh road flyover and the dismantling of railings is underway. Thereafter, new railings and pedestrian paths would be constructed,” he said.

When questioned on lapses in the work in terms of commuters’ safety, he said, “The safety measures can’t be ignored by any contractor. We will check and if any negligence is found, action will be initiated.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Panipat


