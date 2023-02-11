'Condemned' bus shelters in Faridabad

The bus shelters in many residential sectors here have been lying non-functional as bus drivers do not stop their buses. Some of the shelters have been encroached upon, and a few others are in a damaged condition therefore, residents are deprived of local transport facility. The authorities concerned need to revive these bus shelters to offer relief to the residents. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Theft cases on rise in jagadhri

Recently, a lot of thefts took place, especially in under-construction houses in Ansal Town, Sector 20. On Thursday, miscreants stole copper wires, AC pipes, fittings and other valuables from three such houses here. Along with the lack of proper security system and streetlights, there is no boundary wall in this township.

NK Dhiman, Jagadhri

Garbage menace in Hisar

Heaps of garbage can be spotted on the Mill Gate road near New Sabji Mandi in Hisar. Even though the MC authorities have launched cleanliness campaigns several times, unhygienic conditions prevail here. Many a time stray cattle can also be found feeding on it. The district administration must address the problem at the earliest to prevent the spread of any disease in the city.

Suresh Sharma, Hisar

