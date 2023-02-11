'Condemned' bus shelters in Faridabad

The bus shelters in many residential sectors here have been lying non-functional as bus drivers do not stop their buses. Some of the shelters have been encroached upon, and a few others are in a damaged condition therefore, residents are deprived of local transport facility. The authorities concerned need to revive these bus shelters to offer relief to the residents. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad
Theft cases on rise in jagadhri
Recently, a lot of thefts took place, especially in under-construction houses in Ansal Town, Sector 20. On Thursday, miscreants stole copper wires, AC pipes, fittings and other valuables from three such houses here. Along with the lack of proper security system and streetlights, there is no boundary wall in this township.
NK Dhiman, Jagadhri
Garbage menace in Hisar
Heaps of garbage can be spotted on the Mill Gate road near New Sabji Mandi in Hisar. Even though the MC authorities have launched cleanliness campaigns several times, unhygienic conditions prevail here. Many a time stray cattle can also be found feeding on it. The district administration must address the problem at the earliest to prevent the spread of any disease in the city.
Suresh Sharma, Hisar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...