Condemned buses being used as night shelters

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, January 4
Two condemned buses of the Haryana Roadways, which have been converted into night shelters by the local authorities, have proved helpful to the needy, especially stranded passengers who cannot afford hotels or lodges.
Besides quilts and mattresses, drinking water, washrooms and mobile phone-charging ports are also available for shelter-seekers.
However, due to poor publicity, many people do not know about the facility provided at the Rohtak bus stand. As per official sources, five to 25 persons avail of the facility on a daily basis. “Night shelter facilities have also been provided at the bus stands in Sampla, Meham and Kalanaur,” said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Rohtak. Jaiveer Singh, station supervisor at the Rohtak bus stand, said dedicated staff members remain on duty at the buses from 6 pm to 6 am daily.
